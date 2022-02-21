College of Southern Maryland medical laboratory technician students recently placed third overall in the Eastern region in the first Cell Bowl.
The competition featured students from across the country racing to identify different cells they will encounter in their medical professions.
CSM’s two-year medical laboratory technician program prepares graduates to work as members of a diagnostic health care team, performing routine and automated procedures under the supervision of a medical technologist or pathologist. Tests include complete blood counts, urinalysis, cross matching blood for transfusion, identifying pathogenic organisms, and chemical analysis of blood and other body fluids.
The Cell Bowl was organized by CSM MLT Program Coordinator Tiffany Gill, who runs a similar competition in her class each year in which she challenges students to race against their classmates to identify cells, with the winning team claiming a week-long ownership of a trophy.
This year, Gil who also produces a Medical Lab Lady Gill YouTube channel, worked with the American Society for Clinical Pathology to expand the contest nationwide.
“The CSM MLT students represented Maryland well,” Gill said in a news release. “I am so proud of their enthusiasm and progress. It was also wonderful to have other health program students rally around them during the competition. Hopefully, those connections will extend out into the clinical world where the professions work together as a collaborative healthcare team.”
Students in the contest used the quiz feature on the CellaVision CellAtlas app, which challenges users to correctly identify 30 cells in one minute. Teams submitted their best score to the contest each week for seven weeks, with lab-oriented prizes awarded each week during the second half of the competition.
“Participating helped me refresh myself on material I learned last year,” said CSM student Cameron Burgess of Accokeek, who will complete the program this spring. “I’m currently doing my clinical rotations, so the Cell Bowl was a great way to revisit things I’ve learned while applying it in a simulated work environment.”
A total of 71 programs — including 34 from the Eastern region, three of whom hailed from Maryland — took part in the competition, which represented an almost equal mix of both 4-year medical laboratory science and 2-year medical laboratory technician programs.
Gill said there were not significant differences in scores between medical laboratory science and medical laboratory technician students.
For the first four weeks, teams competed within their regions and the top two teams in each region advanced to the playoffs, with the two final teams competing in the championship in the seventh week.
The results were presented in a weekly YouTube video on Gill’s channel that also included information about the field, such as special guests, tutorials and information about accreditation.
“I’m a very competitive person, so naturally I wanted to play just to win,” said Burgess, who at one point had the second-best time in the country. “I did my best, but each week there would be someone better. It motivated me to try more and more for a better score.”
The overall winner was Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s medical laboratory technician program.
Gill said the contest was a fun way to raise awareness about a profession that is often overlooked by students.
“We have been called the hidden profession in healthcare,” she said. “I want to increase awareness about the importance of the medical laboratory and the type of individual who should look into the field, because we currently have a critical need for laboratorians.”