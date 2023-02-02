Commission to Establish a Maryland Women Veterans Memorial includes, from left, front row, Penny Collins, administrator (Fleet Reserve), Elaine May Stem (Catholic War Veterans), commission chair Karen Calvert (Veterans Commission) and Lachrisha Parker (Veterans of Foreign Wars), and, back row, Sgt. Kimberly Bell (Maryland Capitol Police), Denise Perry (National Association for Black Veterans), Mike Moore (Veterans Commission), Brigadier Gen. Jori Robinson (Md. Air National Guard) and Roslyn Jones (MDVA staff).
The state commission is hoping to hear ideas from the public for a concept, design and place for a memorial to honor Maryland’s female veterans, said Chair Karen Calvert, the chair of the group.
Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) approved Maryland House Bill 167 on May 16, 2022, which created the Commission to Establish a Maryland Women Veterans Memorial, according to a press release published in the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs newsletter. The commission meets regularly and is made up of representatives from the Maryland Veterans Commission, Veterans Service Organizations, the Maryland National Guard, the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs and the Maryland Department of General Services.
“We have got a determined set of commissioners that are going to get this done,” said Calvert, who served for more than 22 years in the U.S. Air Force and lives in Calvert County.
Calvert hopes to increase awareness about the commission to bring in more public feedback. The commission especially wants to hear from creative citizens about their ideas for a design.
“If they do have the talent and the desire and the skill and they want to show that, maybe they would like to offer their help,” said Calvert. “We will conduct a contest as we get further along when we actually want to design.”
A contest for the design will be held as the commission moves forward and decides on a concept for the memorial, she said.
Retired Marine Sgt. Maj. Elaine May Stem says the commission may draw inspiration from the Korean War Memorial and is considering showcasing women in different services and uniforms in the design.
“We’re looking at a panel or panels on a wall that tells a story on each lady,” said Stem. “We want to find a park or maybe have a reflecting pool or something like that with benches so we can reflect on our life and our military.”
The commission is considering multiple options for location but hopes to place the memorial in a Maryland park to reduce the cost of the project, Calvert said. The memorial will ideally be surrounded by nature and have space for visitors to reflect on the state’s female veterans’ contributions.
“We’re still in the planning stages, but we’re very enthusiastic, and we’re just trying to get folks talking about it,” she said.
Calvert is excited to hear more from citizens about their thoughts on the memorial and wants to encourage the public to send in any input.