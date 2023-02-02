Commission

Commission to Establish a Maryland Women Veterans Memorial includes, from left, front row, Penny Collins, administrator (Fleet Reserve), Elaine May Stem (Catholic War Veterans), commission chair Karen Calvert (Veterans Commission) and Lachrisha Parker (Veterans of Foreign Wars), and, back row, Sgt. Kimberly Bell (Maryland Capitol Police), Denise Perry (National Association for Black Veterans), Mike Moore (Veterans Commission), Brigadier Gen. Jori Robinson (Md. Air National Guard) and Roslyn Jones (MDVA staff).

 Commission photo

The state commission is hoping to hear ideas from the public for a concept, design and place for a memorial to honor Maryland’s female veterans, said Chair Karen Calvert, the chair of the group.

Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) approved Maryland House Bill 167 on May 16, 2022, which created the Commission to Establish a Maryland Women Veterans Memorial, according to a press release published in the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs newsletter. The commission meets regularly and is made up of representatives from the Maryland Veterans Commission, Veterans Service Organizations, the Maryland National Guard, the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs and the Maryland Department of General Services.