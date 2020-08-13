En route to a perfect season in the Prince-Mont Swim League Division A meets, the Hawthorne Country Club squad got a bevy of superb performances each week from male and female swimmers alike of all ages.
Hawthorne, which went 3-0 during the dual meets, accumulated 376 points on Saturday to finish 112 points clear of runner-up Prince George’s Pool. The Gators tallied 23 first-place finishes, with Landon Abelende, Addy Donnick, Conor Vienneau, Kaeleigh Cupples and Amelia Weikle each recording three wins apiece. Jadyn Woolsey and Alexandra “Tink” Tompkins both added two wins each.
Although Prince-Mont is not recognizing league records this summer amid the altered conditions of the schedule and competition, Donnick established one in the 13-14 girls 50-meter freestyle (27.47), took the 13-14 50 backstroke (32.01) then later won the 100 individual medley (1:08.81). Her 50 free mark still stands as the team and pool record, however.
“I surprised myself with some of my times this summer,” said Donnick, a rising freshman at La Plata High School. “I had been out of the water for three months and was just glad to get back into the pool. I was real excited to see my 50 free time. I know the league record doesn’t count, but I was really happy to break it.”
Hawthorne veteran swimmer Conor Vienneau competed in his final trio of events in the 15-18 boys bracket and captured all three of them with plenty of room to spare. Like Donnick, Vienneau posted stellar clockings while taking the 100 free (56.77), 50 back (29.83) and 100 IM (1:05.57).
“It really didn’t feel like it was my last Prince-Mont meet,” said Vienneau, a rising freshman at Gettysburg College. “I was just focused on dropping time, especially in the 100 IM. It was a good summer. I’m hoping that the division-III schools will have virtual meets like we did.”
Hawthorne swimmer Kaeleigh Cupples, a rising sophomore at La Plata High School, completed a near-perfect summer season by taking the 15-18 girls’ 100 freestyle (1:05.47), the 50 back (32.56) and 100 IM (1:12.52). Weilke won the 11-12 girls 50 free (33.88), 50 breast (45.51) and 100 IM (1:26.41), while Abelende prevailed in the 11-12 boys 50 fly (35.45), 50 free (31.39) and 100 IM (1:20.06).
One week after being edged by Laurel City in their Division C dual meet encounter, Westlake Village earned a share of the title when the Waves of Westlake and Laurel City finished tied with 284 points each. Bannister, which went 1-2 in three dual meets, finished third in divisionals with 190 points.
Westlake swimmers recorded a sum of 10 victories en route to earning a tie for first in the divisional chase. Waves veteran Kerrigan McMillen capped her 15th season in the league by taking the 15-18 girls 50 backstroke (35.53) and Westlake also got three wins from Aaliyah Sims (11-12 girls 50 free, 50 back, 50 breast).
Bannister swimmers notched five victories en route to taking third place with 190 points. Jonathan Parham took the 11-12 50 fly and 100 IM, Christopher Brown won the 13-14 boys 50 fly and the 50 free, Chloe Parham took the 9-10 girls 25 back and Mya Rivernburg, a North Point graduate and rising sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh, won the 15-18 girls 100 IM.
One week after being upended by Prince George’s Council in their Division D dual meet, Indian Head finished third in the divisional meet with 202 points. Indian Head swimmers capped the summer by recording six victories. Daniel Gross was the team’s lone double winner, taking both the 13-14 boys 50 fly and 50 free. Rodney Gardner took the boys’ 10-under 25 fly, Nathan Brough won the 15-18 boys 100 free, Billy McConnell captured the 13-14 boys 50 back and Devontae Israel won the 15-18 boys 100 IM.
Smallwood Village went 0-3 during its three dual meets and last Saturday the Marlins finished fourth in the Division B championships with 164 points. West Arundel, which went unbeaten in three dual meets, easily won the title with 330 points, followed by Belair Swim & Racquet (241)), Belair Bath & Tennis (231) and Smallwood.
SVA recorded a total of four wins in individual events. Rylin Mussante took the 11-12 girls 50 fly, Ryann Tompkins captured the 13-14 girls 50 fly, Clayton Jameson prevailed in the 15-18 boys 50 back and Camden Perella won the 15-18 girls 50 back. Mussante also placed second in two events, while Tompkins and Perella finished second once and once in their other individual events, respectively.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1