For Rodney Rose, the veterans fishing event held Sept. 14 at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood was about more than just catching a few fish.

“I just retired and I’ve never been fishing before so this was on my bucket list,” said the Clinton resident, who spent eight years with the U.S. Army before retiring May 31 from his federal government job. “I wanted to see what it was all about, and it was a long day and it was hot, but I caught a couple of fish. Would I do it again? Hmmm, I don’t know, but it’s off my bucket list.”

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews