Longtime La Plata resident Larry Gandee might forever be remembered throughout much of Maryland for his success as the boys basketball coach at Gwynn Park High School, but recently he was inducted into the Glenville State College Athletic Hall of Fame as a player on the men’s basketball team, albeit six decades after he played on the college court.
During his four seasons on the Glenville State men’s basketball team in West Virginia, Gandee, now 77 years old, scored 1,153 points and grabbed 432 rebounds and he helped the Pioneers improve each season. Glenville State went 8-20 during his freshman season then 12-15, 14-13 and finally 16-11 his senior year, playing the first three seasons under coach Leland Byrd, another Glenville hall of fame inductee.
“We had a pretty good team those last three years that I was there,” said Gandee, a Clendening High School graduate who played alongside Tim Carney, another Pioneers hall of famer. “I started my first years playing for coach Byrd, then he retired and we got a new coach [Jesse Lilly] and suddenly I wasn’t a starter anymore.”
After graduating from Glenville State in the spring of 1962, Gandee looked to transition his success as a basketball player to becoming a coach. Fittingly, he joined Carney on the coaching staff at Gwynn Park High, a school in Brandywine which became racially integrated in 1965. Carney was the Yellow Jackets’ head boys basketball coach through the 1968-1969 season, then Gandee took the helm for the next 12 years, leading the squad to five state titles.
“I had known Tim Carney a long time, so when he became the boys’ basketball coach at Gwynn Park and asked me to be one of his assistants, I had to accept,” Gandee said. “Until 1965 the schools in Prince George’s County were segregated, but then we began to get a lot of talented Black players at Gwynn Park and that really helped change our fortunes. We had some great teams while I was there.”
During his 12 seasons as the head boys’ basketball coach at Gwynn Park, Gandee guided the Yellow Jackets to an overall record of 237-74 that included five state titles and he had been part of one earlier as an assistant under Carney. This year’s induction is his second — in addition to the player honors at Glenville State, he was also inducted two decades ago as a coach at Gwynn Park High.
In 2002, Gandee was among 10 original members of the Prince George’s County Athletic Hall of Fame, a group equally divided among five players and five coaches. Although selected, the official induction ceremony for the Prince George’s Athletic Hall of Fame never took place and no other subsequent classes were ever selected or inducted.
“I remember hearing that I had been selected as one of the original members of that hall of fame class,” Gandee said. “But then I recall they never had the induction ceremony. It’s an honor just to be chosen for the hall of fame, whether as a player of a coach. It’s been almost 60 years since I played at Glenville State. I was just glad they still remembered me after all that time.”
