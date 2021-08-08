As she stood on stage at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center on July 23 holding hands with fellow finalist Soniya Krishan, Leonardtown High School graduate Maria Derisavi leaned over and whispered a few words of encouragement.
“I remember telling her, ‘I’m so excited for the journey you’re about to go on,’” said Derisavi, who graduated in June. “I wasn’t even thinking that, you know, it was a possibility. I went into this not even thinking I would make the top 15. I really just thought it was gonna get cut immediately.”
But a few moments later, Derisavi herself was named Miss Maryland Teen USA.
“It was so surreal, honestly it didn’t hit me that this was a possibility that I could win until that moment,” she said. “Ever since then it’s just felt like a crazy dream like, seriously, it still hasn’t sunk in yet. I’m so grateful.”
In a strange twist, fellow 2021 Leonardtown High School graduate Amaya Reed was the second runner-up. Another former Leonardtown High graduate, Rachel LaBatt, competed in the Miss Maryland USA competition.
“It was really exciting,” said Reed, who lives in Callaway. “I didn’t expect to make it that far with such amazing ladies as competition, [since I had] no pageant experience and no coaching. [It] just goes to show you that anyone can do it. I was proud of myself for stepping out of my comfort zone and making it that far.”
Derisavi said she decided to enter the competition as a way of experiencing something different.
“I wanted to do something fun before college, something for me, something that I could look back on and be like, ‘Wow, that was such a fun experience,” she said. “I’ve always loved the message of female empowerment, and appreciate the message that the Miss Universe organization puts forward, and as well as that I’ve just always been a pageant fan.”
Derisavi bought a coral dress as her evening wear gown off eBay because “it was the only color available in that style,” bought her earrings a few days before the competition and her headshots were taken by her aunt in Derisavi’s brother’s room with a background of pink construction paper. She said she “splurged a little” after purchasing her activewear outfit from Lululemon.
“It wasn’t something I wasn’t taking seriously because I definitely was,” she said. “I wanted to put my best foot forward, but it wasn’t something I was going into to win.”
Reed also went into the competition with no pageant experience.
“Over the weekend, Maria and I got to know each other better and we kept talking about how crazy it would be for both of us to be in the top five,” said Reed, who is hoping to go straight into the information technology field, and is also studying for her real estate license. “Each round of elimination, her and I would look at each other in disbelief because both of us kept advancing together.”
The competition began with 74 competitors, who were whittled down following the evening wear and active wear portions.
“Every time there was an elimination, I was like, ‘Wow, this is so awesome. I can’t believe I made it this far. This is my last time on stage probably, so I have to make sure I make it count,’” Derisavi said. “It really didn’t hit me [I could win] until I was holding hands with [Krishan]. I was like, ‘Wait, they could be announcing my name for the winner, like this could actually happen.’”
Derisavi will make public appearances over the next year, including a trip to New York for Fashion Week and an appearance at the St. Mary’s Crab Festival on Aug. 28.
“I want to focus my year on giving back to the community,” she said. “I really want to spread that message of picking opportunities and empowerment.”
Derisavi will attend the University of Alabama where she will major in international studies.
“It definitely worked out so well,” she said of her pageant experience, “and I’m so grateful that you know I am where I am today and that it all happened the way it did.”
