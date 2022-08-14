Perfect Game recently announced that Upper Marlboro native Cameron Johnson has been selected to play in the 20th Annual Perfect Game All-American Classic which will be held Aug, 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.
The rosters for the Classic were chosen by a panel of talent evaluators assembled by Perfect Game after being scouted and identified through a series of tournaments and events, including Perfect Game’s National Showcase, which took place July 20-24 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound left-hander, who pitches and plays outfield, has committed to play at Louisiana State University. The 17-year-old junior currently attends IMG Academy in Florida.
In a news release, Perfect Game Executive Director Jennifer Ford said the game, which is a sponsorship between The Perfect Game Cares Foundation and this year’s players will “raise important funds to grant wishes for children experiencing illness through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these beautiful children.”
While in Phoenix, the players will participate in a series of baseball-related activities and have the opportunity to participate in a fundraising effort to help grant wishes for children through Make-A-Wish and to grow the game of baseball for underserved children across America through the Perfect Game Cares Foundation’s Grow the Game Fund.
The Perfect Game All-American Classic offers a glimpse of some of the most talented young athletes from around the world and provides the baseball community a sneak peek at several young players destined to make their mark at the collegiate and Major League levels of the sport. 250 past Perfect Game All-American Classic participants have gone on to play Major League Baseball, while 31 All-American Classic alumni were selected on the first day of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft held last month.
Over the past 19 years, All-American Classic fundraising activities have helped Perfect Game’s charitable arm, the Perfect Game Cares Foundation, contribute more than $1.5 million to a variety of local causes. This year, Perfect Game Cares and DBacks Give Back will host a free kids camp at Chase Field on August 24 and a free coaches clinic at Chase Field on August 25. Proceeds from All-American Classic events will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation and PG Cares Grow the Game Fund.
Fans can support their favorite player’s fundraising. To support Johnson, text PGAAC35 to 71777.
The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 8 p.m. and on Perfect Game’s OTT channel PerfectGame.TV.