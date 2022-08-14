Perfect Game recently announced that Upper Marlboro native Cameron Johnson has been selected to play in the 20th Annual Perfect Game All-American Classic which will be held Aug, 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

The rosters for the Classic were chosen by a panel of talent evaluators assembled by Perfect Game after being scouted and identified through a series of tournaments and events, including Perfect Game’s National Showcase, which took place July 20-24 in St. Petersburg, Fla.