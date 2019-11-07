New ground transport facility brings squadron back together

Earlier this summer, Joint Base Andrews started construction on a new building to house the 11th Logistics Readiness Squadron.
The new complex will move all of the squadron’s ground transportation operations into one central location and improve mission effectiveness.
Roughly three years ago, the original 11th LRS building caught fire, which resulted in the unit relocating.
During the time of the fire, the 11th LRS commander found a new place for airmen to work, but they were separated into two buildings, said Michael Steis, 11th LRS vehicle operations manager.
Not only were the two buildings on opposite sides of the base, creating a geographical barrier, but the buildings were also not designed to support the 11th LRS mission set.
"These buildings were never meant to function as the ground transportation operation for the entire National Capital Region," said Capt. Kevin Limani, the 11th LRS operations officer.
Although separated, the 11th LRS identified and overcame these obstacles to effectively communicate and accomplish their mission.
The 11th LRS is still dealing with these issues today, but their new building will alleviate these problems. Bringing everyone to one work place can have a positive effect on the mission and the airmen.
"I think morale will go up," stated Steis. “Feedback, group events and flight workouts will be easier to accomplish."
Limani and Steis believe the completed construction will help the 11th LRS build future possibilities.
"Airmen will be proud to come to work at this bright new facility, which will hopefully drive further desires and innovative ideas in the future,” said Limani.
