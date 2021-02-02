The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) celebrates Black history and culture year-round, with a spectrum of virtual events for Black History Month. The programs recognize the importance of Black history as central to American history. Prince Georgians can learn about Black voter engagement from Pulitzer-winner and county resident Leonard Pitts Jr. (Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.), discover Harriet Tubman through an artistic portrayal by Janice Curtis Greene (Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.: Harriet Tubman: In Her Own Words), and learn about leaders and strategies of the Civil Rights movement with authors Anna Malaika Tubbs (Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.: “The Three Women”), and Jemar Tisby (Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.: “How to Fight Racism”).
Visit the library’s Black Heritage Hub to access a plethora of Black History Month resources including videos, a timeline, online exhibits, and more. ProQuest African American Heritage and ABC-CLIO The American Mosaic: The African American Experience are also accessible via PGCMLS. Check out Black history documentaries on Kanopy, Black cinema on Hoopla, and your favorite Black musical artists on Freegal in our Digital Suite. Read the latest on upcoming Black History Month events covered in magazines like Essence and newspapers found in the Library’s News Suite.
Featured Author Events:
Jemar Tisby on "How to Fight Racism"
Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. | Adults
Jemar Tisby, author of the award-winning book, "The Color of Compromise," encourages moving from mere discussion to implementation of “How to Fight Racism.” He advocates for equipping people with the practical tools to fight against it. Dr. Qamar ul-Huda, Vice President and Founding Director of the program on Conflict, Stabilization and Development at the Center for Global Policy (CGP), moderates. Co-presented with the Prince George’s County Human Relations Commission.
Leonard Pitts Jr. on Black Voter Engagement
Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. | Adults
Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and author Leonard Pitts Jr., a resident of Prince George’s County, discusses the history of voter suppression in the United States and Black voter engagement in American politics. PGCMLS’ COO for Public Services Michelle Hamiel interviews. Co-presented with the Prince George’s County Human Relations Commission as part of the “Voting: Democracy in Action” series, funded in part with a Maryland Humanities Voices and Votes Electoral Engagement Project (VVEEP) Support Grant through the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Anna Malaika Tubbs on "The Three Mothers"
Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. | Adults
In her groundbreaking and essential debut “The Three Mothers,” scholar Anna Malaika Tubbs celebrates Black motherhood by telling the story of the three women who raised and shaped some of America's most pivotal heroes, Martin Luther King Jr., James Baldwin, and Malcolm X. Tubbs is joined by Jamise Harper, founder of @SpinesVines on Instagram. Co-presented with the Prince George’s County Human Relations Commission and Flatiron Books.
Featured Events:
Friday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.: Harriet Tubman: In Her Own Words (All ages)
Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.: Book Discussion: Becoming by Michelle Obama (Adults)
Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.: A24 Viewer's Advisory Series: The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Adults)
Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.: Career Chat: Historically Black Colleges (Teens & Adults)
Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.: Black History Jeopardy: 4 Da Culture (Adults)
Friday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.: Black History Month: Children's Reader's Advisory (Ages 5-12)
Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.: Viewer's Advisory: Bridgerton (Adults)
Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.: Black Excellence & Achievements (Adults)
Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.: The Elephant We Don't See: A Diversity Dialogue — “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Adults)
Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.: PGCMLS Open Mic: “For the Culture: Black Voices in the Arts” (Teens & Adults)