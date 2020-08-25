Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards, located off of Croom Road in Brandywine, offers a scenic experience complete with wine, local food and music for people looking for an easy and relaxing weekend.
The winery, which doubled as a wedding venue prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, offers views of rustic red barns, rolling hills and grazing farm animals to complete the wine tasting experience. The sampling involves a diverse selection of wine with multiple red, white and rose available for sampling.
Susan Watson White, an owner of the venue, said the family started as tobacco farmers in 1955 and transitioned to hog farmers. She said it was previously used for agritourism, but started the vineyard and wedding business in 2014. The winery officially opened in 2017 to customers.
"It's been great, we are very pleased," Watson White said. "We get locals and we also get people in from [Washington] D.C., Baltimore and Virginia; they come here because it is a beautiful farm with lots of scenery."
At the beginning of the pandemic, the winery was only doing carry-out sales due to Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) orders, but has since allowed patrons back on the property in a limited capacity. The venue, in addition to wine tasting, offers local food trucks, live music, frozen slushies and sangria.
"There's a little bit for everyone and it's just a relaxing day in the country, especially for people who live in the city," Watson White said. "They can come out here and just take a deep breath of country air and hang out."
Watson White said the winery is only allowed to have 100 people on the property at a time, so it is operating in two hour increments, by appointment on Saturdays and Sundays. The hours currently are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with closing and cleaning between each shift.
Guests are also asked to wear masks when talking to any employees and remain six feet apart from one another, with each table allowing for social distancing. Watson White said the venue has all the necessary signage in place and was paid a visit from the health department recently, who was impressed with the vineyard's policies and operations amid the pandemic.
"We do have a very diverse crowd and people just come here for a peaceful safe place," Watson White said. "They are out in the country air, they are socially distancing but still having great time and getting some wine."
Additional information can be found at robinhillfarmandvineyards.com, calling 301-643-5619, or emailing info@robinhillfarmandvineyards.com. The website shows all available wine for purchase and has ways to book upcoming time slots.