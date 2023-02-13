Statue of notorious Dred Scott justice removed from Capitol

Roger Taney's bust sits in a crate after it was removed from the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the U.S. Capitol.

 Photo by U.S. Senate photographer Dan Rios

The bust of Roger Taney, the justice who wrote the notorious 1857 Dred Scott decision ruling African Americans were not citizens, has been removed from the United States Capitol, an effort led by Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Steny Hoyer.

The statue will be replaced by a new work honoring Justice Thurgood Marshall, a champion of civil rights.