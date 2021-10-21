It seemed as if Bradleigh Chance’s career as a lawyer was all but set in stone, at least until she strolled through one of the buildings at the University of Maryland.
“The journalism building looked like a cool building so I just walked in and they’ve got a lot of inspiring pictures on the wall and it was all shiny and new and beautiful,” Chance said. “It was the news bubble (Knight Hall) with all these classrooms and shiny new Mac [computers] and you could go into the little booths. It was just so cool and interesting. I hadn’t seen anything like it. I got bitten by the news bug as they say.”
That side trip persuaded the 2011 La Plata High School graduate to instead follow a career path in journalism and ultimately as a D.C.-based producer for the TODAY Show.
“I guess it made sense in hindsight because I always liked theater and public speaking and it felt like there was something about journalism and storytelling that connected back to that,” said Chance, who was promoted to producer in September. “You’re telling true stories, but it’s something about the delivery and making sure you’re communicating in an entertaining way that kind of spoke to me.”
“I think what makes her so good at her job is her charismatic personality matched with a quick wit,” said fellow TODAY Show producer Kelvin Robinson. “She’s someone that other producers and correspondents we work with trust.”
Chance briefly considered being on the other end of the camera, but realized her true calling was behind it because she says she likes “being on the storytelling side.”
“I kind of feel like I found a niche,” said Chance.
The Alexandria, Va., resident will choose the pictures, videos and camera shots, design the graphics and write scripts. Occasionally she will make a cameo.
“I’m able to do the visual creative side of it and [as an on-air talent] sometimes when you’re on camera you don’t have a choice in [what was written],” she said. “You just show up, you present what was made for you, but I like being able to choose visually what’s going into the piece.
She would rather her cameramen shoot too much film because “If you don’t overshoot, you’re limited in the editing room. I like to get as many shots as possible and really exhaust the setting.”
Chance will also occasionally accompany her crew to assignments, such as one it made recently to the training academy in Ashburn, Va., to see the reconstructed debris of TWA Flight 800 before it was dismantled.
She will also sometimes head to the National Mall to ask citizens questions about local issuesChance, who is currently working remotely, is on a 3-day, 2-night shift schedule. When she logs in at night, she will put pieces together with a script by the correspondent or the day producer, make sure sound bites and video go together, make sure live intro and tags are written and make sure legal and standards have approved the piece before handing it off so it can become a part of television.
“You want to be able to tell the story well,” she said, “but at least for the TODAY Show you don’t want to get too into the nitty gritty. We try to shoot from a national perspective so a national audience will have interest.”
“She’s the kind of person who checks in on teammates even after her shift ends to make sure everyone is in a good place and has what they need to put a piece together,” Robinson said.
Chance said some of the most important work she’s doing right now is COVID-related “because there’s so much misinformation so it’s so important for us to get it right.”
She’s also interviewed a Brandywine woman whose husband died of COVID-19 while on vacation in the Dominican Republic, and spoken to family members following a fatal hot air balloon crash in Arizona.
“It’s never easy [to speak tho those who have experienced loss],” Chance said. “It’s an impossible task to sit and really grieve with them. You have to be very sensitive and understanding and not overstep. It takes a lot of thought and care. That’s the hardest thing for me.”
“Bradleigh is a do-it-all producer who always has a great attitude about approaching stories, even when we’re working on difficult or unpleasant subjects,” Robinson said.
She met Tom Hanks during a piece she did on the actor’s work with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.
“You need that kind of thing to get through the sad gloom and doom stories,” said Chance, who added, who added that “I feel this is the position I can be in until I retire.”
Chance, who is engaged to be married next summer to high school sweetheart Colin Qualters, said those interested in the field need to learn on the fly.
“Find the people you want to be like and ask them questions,” said Chance, who was named Charles County Fair’s Queen Nicotina in 2011, “and just get into the mix and get as much experience as you can. You can take classes, but the experience you’ll get actually doing the work for an organization is invaluable.”
