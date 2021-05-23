The ongoing coronavirus crisis has been a game-changer for school-age children everywhere. Some are profiting from being able to spend more time at home. For Ella Thornton, a lot of that time has been spent in the kitchen making an amazing product and at the computer taking customers’ orders.
“As a seventh-grader at Northern Middle School she has a thriving and growing gourmet horse and dog treat business,” Ella’s mother, Lara, wrote to Southern Maryland News.
A visit to the Prince George’s Equestrian Center in Upper Marlboro on May 7, where Ella had her enterprise, Saddle Sweets, showcased under a small tent, was like a trip to a bakery and candy store. Everything looked delicious.
Of course, these goodies are going to the dogs — and the horses.
“I like to bake sometimes,” said Ella. “I looked how to make horse treats.”
On the Saddle Sweets website, Ella tells her story of how her business evolved.
“I started making horse treats when I got my first pony, Bo,” she wrote.
Ella told Southern Maryland News that Bo — short for Bocefus — is a Welsh pony cross with a thoroughbred and is about 17-years-old.
She explained that horses “are limited to a few things,” in terms of what can be used to sweeten their treats.
“Our treats are made from six simple ingredients — flour, 100% pure maple syrup, toasted oat cereal,” Ella stated. The icing used on many of the treats is made with powdered sugar, pasteurized egg whites and real vanilla extract. Ella also adds food coloring and sometimes a sprinkle to the treat.
Several of Ella’s friends help her with decorating the treats.
To show she is no one-trick pony and mostly to reward her beloved 7-year-old Labradoodle, Rosie, Ellas also makes dog treats.
“She stands at my feet while I make them,” said Ella.
To sell her products, Ella has done three vendor shops at the equestrian center — with its two show rings is a popular venue for a variety of events plus ample stabling facilities — with more to follow. “We’re here once a month,” she said.
However, a lot of the sales are done via the internet, as Ella has a website and pages on Facebook and Instagram. The latter platform is where she gets most of her customers. Ella is hoping to reach 500 Instagram followers in the near future.
She has shipped her treats “to people all over the U.S.” — to customers from as far away as the state of California.
Does she have competitors?
“Not in Maryland,” said Ella, adding that the largest horse treat company is based in Florida.
As far as possibly opening a storefront location, Ella admits, “that would be a dream.”
Ella told Southern Maryland News that she hopes the venture proves profitable enough for her to buy new horse. She is always researching and looking for new ideas for more creative treats for horses and dogs.
“Every show we are pleasantly surprised by her creativity,” said one poster on the Saddle Sweets Facebook page this week.