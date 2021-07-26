Jovan Brooks, of Upper Marlboro, has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program. He is one of just 50 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2021 program.
Brooks is currently an Electronic Media & Film major at Towson University. He will be interning remotely this summer in the scripted series department at Pine Tree Entertainment in Hollywood, Calif.
“This internship is an immense opportunity that will provide me with the ability to meet other hard-working students and to learn from some of the most equipped professionals in the field,” said Brooks. “I also view it as reassurance to continue working hard towards achieving my goals. Ultimately, I am still reeling with excitement and ready to begin this new journey.”
“From an early age I would write stories about myself, my relationship with my older brother and his perseverance with Cerebral Palsy, and different fictional characters,” said Brooks. “I have a love for television, specifically coming-of-age series that portray some of the most notable times in a young person’s life. HBO’s Euphoria is one example of a series that captures all the emotion, experience, and bliss of youth through a unique and cinematic lens. Such shows — along with my attachment to storytelling — continue to shape my aspirations to portray life onscreen.”
Typically, the Television Academy Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides 50 paid internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy Foundation has had to re-imagine its internship program this year offering the 50 students selected from across the country the chance to either intern remotely or enroll as a Summer Fellow.
The Internship Program also includes virtual professional development panel discussions with leaders in the television industry and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead.Interns also become life-long members of the Foundation’s alumni family giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.
About the TAF
Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. For more information on the Foundation, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.