If you missed that trip to the beach this summer and have opted to stay closer to home, National Harbor has multiple entertainment opportunities. The property is welcoming visitors and residents back with many of its shops and restaurants now open.
Bobby McKeys Dueling Piano Bar is now open Friday and Saturday nights with live music and pub fare. The Capital Wheel, The Carousel at National Harbor and Topgolf are all open. Topgolf is offering specials throughout the week. And now, some of National Harbor’s boating options are open—all with special protocols in place to protect against COVID-19.
New this year are Monumental Boat Tours and Float Boat 360.
“We are excited to have these new operators offering a water experience only available at National Harbor. They are a fun way to explore the Potomac River,” said Jackie Saunders, AVP of marketing for National Harbor.
Monumental Boat Tours allows visitors to cruise the Potomac River in their own two-person CraigCat with a knowledgeable guide (in a separate boat). Boaters will explore from National Harbor to Mount Vernon on their two-hour tour, where they will see the Jones Point Lighthouse, Fort Washington, lots of Potomac wildlife and more.
The Float Boat 360 at National Harbor is designed for groups and typically holds 6 (plus a guide.) Right now, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Float Boat 360 will take a maximum of six guests, plus a guide. The guests need to remain on the opposite side of the boat from the guide in order to maintain the six-foot distance rule. The Float Boat 360 is available for a two-hour rental. “This is so much fun for small groups,” Saunders added. The Float Boat 360 allows guests to bring their own beverages including alcohol. Right now, rates have been reduced to accommodate the smaller group requirements.
All of the boats and boating equipment is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between uses. Face masks are required while on the docks but may be removed by guests during tours. Guests are asked to book online to minimize contact. For more information or to book, go to Monumental Boat Tours https://monumentalboattours.com or to http://floatboat360.com/ for Float Boat 360.
For more information on National Harbor, visit www.NationalHarbor.com.