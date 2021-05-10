Nathan Jarelle recently self-published his first book, “Beyond Poetry.”
The Brandywine resident said his book is not just about making a sale, it’s “about sharing my gift to the world and establishing a relationship with my readers.”
Jarelle, who often shares his writing on social media, said he knows that with “dedication and hard work, I’m only going to get better.”
The book is available at Barnes & Noble.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I’ve been writing for more than 20 years. I started as a teenager when I was around 12 or 13. At the time, I didn’t know what I was embarking on. I only knew that for whatever reason, writing felt good, So, I kept writing.
What inspires you to write?
I enjoy storytelling. I love creating my own fictional world filled with characters, props, settings, and time periods. It fascinates me, and it’s an escape from the real world.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Yes, I do. I consider writing to be both a career and hobby for me. I do it every day.
What kind of writing process do you use?
It depends on the project. If it’s a book, I like to do my research on a particular theme, and the type of characters I intend to use. I go inside my office and close the door. Like an actor or actress preparing for a role, I like to get involved in the book and its characters. I’m not pretending to write a script for a character, I become that character. If it’s a dark scene, I listen to a song that helps take me there; I become the world I’m trying to convey. When it comes to poetry, I find an outlet somewhere in the universe to plug into, and I go there.
How did you publish your book?
I decided to self-publish my first novel because I wanted to understand the business of publishing. It’s a timely process that cannot be taken for granted. Albeit I’m still learning, I’m picking up on things and learning something new every day. I also like the flexibility and control that being an independent author allows you. With traditional publishers, everything has to be filtered through someone else.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
One of my favorite authors is Langston Hughes. My favorite piece by him is the “Negro Artist and the Racial Mountain.” I was influenced not to be afraid to exercise my conscience as an author, and to never muzzle my voice as a writer.
What are you working on now?
Right now, I’m working on the second of a 6-part series to my debut novel “Beyond Poetry.” It’s the story of a teenaged, poetic prodigy who attempts to avoid becoming a statistic in his impoverished sub-section of South Philadelphia known as “Brooke’s Rowe.” Surrounded by drugs, violence and the socio-economic strife of living in the ghetto, he writes poetry to escape his nightmarish reality. Please include a brief description of your book:
After the death of his kid brother on Philadelphia’s northside in August of 1994, Junior’s family relocate to “Brooke’s Rowe” on the southside of town. Devastated by the loss, Junior attempts to rebuild himself by socializing amongst his new peers. Unable to fit in, Junior lashes out in artistic protest before his rage boils over. Upon getting expelled for thrashing a kid at Franklin High, Junior enrolls into Medgar Evers Secondary School where he befriends a staff member, Casey, who coddles his creative genius. Like most kids in the ghetto, Junior’s talent is exhumed by his disadvantaged background; life can be harsh for a 14-year-old black child living in the guts of Philly’s southsiwde. Gangs, drugs, and shootouts from neighborhood beefs are only a smidgen of Junior’s troubles as he attempts to poetically piece together his fractured world.
Please include an excerpt from the book that you feel is compelling for local readers:
“Ignorance for black history is the fruit of white supremacy. That’s why y’all killin’ each other now! And y’all gonna keep on killin’ each other, too! And that’s why twenty-five years from now, y’all kids are gonna keep getting killed by racist cops and y’all ain’t gonna do nothin’ about it.”
– Sandy Robinson in “Beyond Poetry.”