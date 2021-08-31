The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Jack L. Chalker
Genre: Science fiction (Sci-fi) - Science fiction focuses on futuristic concepts such as advanced science and technology, space exploration, time travel, extraterrestrial life, and parallel universes.
“If you got what it takes, you'll make it. If you don't, Shakespeare couldn't help you." – Jack L. Chalker
Sample reading list: "Well of Souls" series including “Midnight at the Well of Souls," “Exiles at the Well of Souls," “Quest for the Well of Souls," “The Return of Nathan Brazil" and "Changewinds" books including “When the Changewinds Blow," “Riders of the Winds" and “War of the Maelstrom."
Jack Laurence Chalker (Dec. 17, 1944 — Feb. 11, 2005) was a science fiction author who was a lifelong Baltimorean who graduated from Baltimore City College, earned a bachelor of arts in English from Towson University, and received a master of arts in Liberal Studies from Johns Hopkins University. He taught history and geography in Baltimore City Schools and was a member of the Washington Science Fiction Association and Baltimore Science Fiction Society.
He was an early and avid reader, and had amassed an impressive collection of books by the time he was in junior high. Chalker was also a lifelong Sci-Fi fan. By age 13, he had joined the WSFA and then began writing and submitting sci-fi fan fiction. Chalker first published Mirage, an amateur science fiction journal at age 16 and started the BSFS at age 19. Five years later, he published Interjection and continued it for 19 years. He attended all but one World Science Fiction Convention from the age of 21 to just before his death at 61. His writing caught one. A review at Library.com said that “Jack Chalker’s first novel, ‘Midnight at the Well of Souls,’ was an immediate hit and elevated him from a fan and hobbyist to a professional at the top of his field, a position he maintained for more than two decades, powered mainly by the Well World series. The 7-book series involves a planet-sized supercomputer known as the Well of Souls that builds our reality on top of an underlying reality of greater complexity but smaller size.”
Chalker's works involve some physical transformation of the main characters. In the Well World series, immigrants to the Well World are transformed from their original form into a member of one of the 1,560 sentient species that inhabit the artificial planet.
His work won several Sci-Fi awards beginning with the Hamilton-Brackett Memorial Award in 1979, a Skylark Award (1980), a Daedalus Award (1983), and The Gold Medal of the West Coast Review of Books (1984).
While Chalker loved Sci-Fi, he also had a great interest in ferryboats; so much so that he was married on the Roaring Bull boat, part of the Millersburg Ferry, in the middle of the Susquehanna River and then after his death had his ashes scattered off a ferry near Hong Kong, a ferry in Vietnam, and White's Ferry on the Potomac River. His fans follow each other www.facebook.com/JackLChalker.
Fun With Words
Maryland Writers’ Association invites you to have fun writing Sci-Fi like Jack L. Chalker. With just 100 words, pick some characters, create a reason, and have them undergo a physical transformation. Submit your Fun With Words response to: https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month and receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.
Last month readers were asked to pick a mystery and put a sleuth to work solving it.
Here are some regional selections:
"Tina wakes to a loud beeping sound coming from outside. She immediately glances at her own silent alarm clock to see that it is 2 a.m. She hears muffled shouts from her neighbor’s yard and then suddenly the beeping stops. Still, Tina is too curious to fall back asleep. She gently pulls up a corner of her window shade and peers out. She is surprised to see a large delivery truck in her neighbor’s driveway. She watches as three men unload multiple mattresses from the truck into her neighbor’s house. Who schedules a delivery of mattresses at this hour? Why?"
H.H. Sparks, Greenbelt
"Detective Flatshoe was on the heels of a dilemma. The mystery had put a quiver in her liver. She was up to her eyeballs in evidence. Clues were overhead and underfoot! Flatshoe knew the answer was just a hairbreadth away ... but she couldn't put her finger on it. Suspects had been pulling her leg, making Flatshoe feel like she was all thumbs. Then, by the skin of her teeth, the parts came together! The answer had been right under her nose all along! It was hiding between the arm bone and the neck bone. Detective Flatshoe had solved: 'The Case of the Dislocated Shoulder.'"
Steve Baker, Hughesville
"Buddy Sturmann parked his conversion van near Rockfish Point's boardwalk to savor a coarse coffee, meditate on the indifferent Chesapeake, and look for work. Real-life private eyes never waited in dark offices for double-dealing dames. Legit investigators, like himself, searched community newspapers for ads that promised finders monetary rewards.
One ad made him forget his coffee cooling on the dash. It read: "Lost at Tonga Club. Locked briefcase. $5,000 upon return. No questions asked.
Buddy scrutinized the ad. No questions? You kidding? He phoned the ad's number and tried real hard not to put the reward before the case."
Lawrence McGuuire, Waldorf