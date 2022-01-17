Annapolis– On Friday, January 14, Delegate Wanika Fisher, House Sponsor and Senator Will Smith, confirmed Senate Sponsor, rallied with over one hundred supporters of the proposed Constitutional Amendment for Environmental Human Rights. This is the fourth year that the proposed amendment will be introduced to the Maryland General Assembly, and the second year in both the House and Senate. Passing a constitutional amendment is a two-step process: requiring passage in both chambers by a 3/5th majority and then ratification by the voters in November, 2022.
The proposed constitutional amendment places two new provisions in the Declaration of Rights section of the state constitution: 1) each person has the fundamental and inalienable right to a healthful and sustainable environment, and 2) the state shall protect, conserve, and enhance Maryland’s natural resources for the benefit of current and future generations. The proposed amendment language is based on the Maryland Environmental Policy Act of 1973 and by adding this language in our state constitution, it elevates this right to be on par with other civil rights. It also creates a constitutional obligation for the State to act as trustee in the interest of environmental and human health.
Even before the 2022 Maryland Legislative Session began, over seventy organizations in Maryland signed a letter supporting this proposed amendment, including major advocacy organizations such as the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club, the NAACP Maryland State Conference, the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, the League of Women Voters, and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network.
“The Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club voted to support this proposed constitutional amendment as a priority in 2022, because it will create an obligation for the state to enforce, support and pass environmental laws and regulations that ensure a healthful environment for all Marylanders”, said Rosa Hance, Chair of the Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club.
Maryland civic leaders are also showing support for the amendment, including the mayors of College Park, Eagle Harbor, Gaithersburg, Takoma Park, and Salisbury. Local government can benefit from the passage of the right to a healthful and sustainable environment. In the states that have passed such an amendment, local governments have used this right to a healthful environment to 1) protect their authority to preserve natural resources and 2) make sustainable land use decisions.
“This amendment will support local governmental authority to ensure that land and natural resources are used in a responsible and sustainable manner and will support accountability when needed by our communities,” said The Honorable Noah Waters, Mayor of Eagle Harbor
The Environmental Rights Amendment gives teeth to “the fundamental and inalienable right to a healthful environment” that was first recognized in the Maryland Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). Maryland’s current environmental laws and regulations are not protecting black, brown and low-income communities who bear the burden of environmental pollution and degradation in Maryland that increases their rates of chronic disease.
“Maryland’s current environmental laws and regulations are not protecting Maryland communities, like Lothian. This amendment would support our efforts to fight against environmental hazards that are disproportionately placed in our community,” said Dr. Tracey Garrett, Chair - Anne Arundel County Environmental and Climate Justice Committee
The Seventeen Principles Environmental Justice were established in 1991 at the First People of Color Environmental Leadership Summit. “These principles continue to inform our work on environmental and climate justice today. The NAACP Maryland State Conference supports this proposed amendment because we need accountability from our state and local government to prioritize the health of our environment on behalf of Maryland residents, in particular, residents of environmentally overburdened communities,” said Staci Hartwell, Co-chair of the NAACP’s Maryland State Conference Environmental and Climate Justice Committee
About MDEHR: The Maryland Campaign for Environmental Human Rights (MDEHR) advocates for amending the Declaration of Rights section of our Maryland State Constitution to include each person’s right to a healthful and sustainable environment. For more information, visit www.mdehr.org.