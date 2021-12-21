Calvert and Charles County renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive 12 or more months of rent or utility assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Funds are available for past-due and future rent payments, as funds are available.
Renters who have been affected directly by the virus or indirectly as a result of financial problems related to the pandemic may complete this application and submit the required documentation as indicated on the application checklist.
To begin the process, download and complete the relevant forms and submit to LifeStyles of Maryland via fax, mail, email or by dropping off the form at the office. If you have never received ERAP funding before, please complete the Initial Certification form. If you have received ERAP funding previously, you must complete the Recertification form.
To apply online, go to https://www.lifestylesofmd.org/erap. You can also fax your application to 301-609-9800. To mail your application, send to P.O. Box 1794, La Plata, MD 20646 (do not send your original documents)
For more information please email info@lifestylesofmd.org, or you can drop off your application Mondays – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at 101 Catalpa Drive, Suite 103; La Plata, MD 20646
Each application will be assigned to a staff person who will respond within three business days of receipt. The staff person will follow up with the vendor (landlord and/or utility company) to verify information and gain the required documents for financial assistance. Renters will need to provide the following documentation to determine eligibility:
• A copy of the lease agreement, if applicable
• Proof of late rent or utility bill
• Financial information
• Proof of COVID-19 impact (unemployment letter, proof of reduction in hours or pay from employer, proof of increased expenses, etc.)
Those struggling to make their rent and utility payments each month may also be eligible for monthly assistance for current and future rent.
The program is funded through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) grant funds from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
Renters are not eligible to receive duplicate funding if they have already applied through another agency that also is providing ERAP funding.
For additional information, please contact Lifestyles at 301-609-9900.