Last week, Giant Food Pharmacy announced that it has reached the milestone of administering over one million vaccinations since the start of the year, encompassing COVID-19, seasonal flu, shingles, and other vaccines, throughout its 152 pharmacy locations serving the greater Washington, D.C, Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Delaware region.
“Our Giant pharmacy teams are committed to making vaccines readily accessible for our patients and our communities. We are proud of reaching this milestone. Achieving this milestone means that we have been able to offer protection against diseases for over one million of our patients and members of our communities, as we work to be one step closer to the end of the pandemic.” said Paul Zvaleny, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant Food. “This achievement comes during the holiday season, and we encourage eligible individuals who have not yet received recommended vaccinations to schedule an appointment online at a Giant Pharmacy location.”
Giant pharmacies are offering the Moderna and Pfizer booster vaccinations at all 152 of their locations, and the Johnson & Johnson booster at select stores. Customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment or walk-in to their local Giant Pharmacy to receive their vaccinations. Appointments will be prioritized.