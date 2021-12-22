For more than 20 years, Lifestyles, Inc. of Charles County has been providing much needed and appreciated Christmas food baskets for residents in need. This year the non-profit has been a blessing to nearly a thousand people who have been devastated by the impact of COVID 19.
“It feels so good to give back to the community and see the smiles on peoples faces. They are so thankful. We’ll end up helping a thousand families with toys, food and items they need, especially right now,” said Executive Director Sandy Washington.
The reasons are varied for those who came to get a large selection of toys, food, clothing and personal care items for their families during the worst economic calamity of our lifetimes.
“It’s a great idea to help those in need because of COVID. I have five kids ages 18, 17, 16,12 and 11 and this really helps us a lot right now,” said Newburg resident Latisha Ross.
Those who signed up in advance for the giveaway had a wide variety to choose from. There were turkeys, ham, chicken, fresh vegetables, cheese and an assortment of canned goods they could shop for with a volunteer in tow to help move the process along and provide assistance. The event was held at the shopping center that formerly housed the shuttered Modell’s sporting good store on Festival Way.
Another resident who identified himself as Ryan of Waldorf was there with his mother for food assistance after recently losing his job due to the pandemic. When asked why he came to the event he said, “Can you tell by looking at me that I like food,” holding his belly and smiling. His mother who is disabled explained they are trying to make ends meet with a mortgage, oil, gas and other expenses. They are struggling to maintain with three of the family members living together to stay afloat.
As the evening wore on, others began to arrive who were unaware of the event but were orderly and excited as word of mouth quickly spread to others throughout the community. Washington and her volunteer staff assured all who were in attendance, that no one would be turned away.