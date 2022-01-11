The National Park Service offers an annual pass offering free entrance to all national parks for active duty military members and their dependents. The pass is also available to veterans with disabilities.
To show appreciation for those who serve in the U.S. Military, and to who have served, Greenbelt Park reminds military families that the National Park Service offers an annual pass offering free entrance to all national parks for active duty military members and their dependents. The passes are also available for veterans with disabilities.
Our next visit to Joint Base Andrews Food Court is Thursday January 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
“We all owe a debt to those who sacrifice so much to protect our country” said Greenbelt Park
Superintendent Matthew Carroll. “We are proud to recognize these brave men and women and hope that a visit to any national park will offer an opportunity to unwind, relax, rejuvenate, and just have fun with their families.
Active duty members of the U.S. Military and their dependents may pickup their pass at the Park headquarters. They must show a current, valid military identification card to obtain their pass.
This military version of the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass also permits free entrance to sites managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation, and the U.S. Forest Service.
About the National Park Service
More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. To visit the website, see www.nps.gov.