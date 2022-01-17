By doing battle with cigarette butts, Mike Johnson, who heads Morningside’s Public Works Department, was presented the Keep Prince George’s Beautiful award by the Keep Prince George’s County Beautiful Recycling Section, Department of the Environment, on Dec. 8.
Mike regularly cleans the Municipal Center parking lot of cigarette butts, regularly strewn all over the lot. He knows that cigarette butts take years to decompose in the environment and are hazardous to the wildlife that ingest them. As the Town’s newsletter says, Mike has made the lot “not only safer but more esthetically pleasing.”
He has been director of Morningside’s Public Works since June 21, 2010, and he drives a big Public Works truck. I encountered him one day on Woodland Road where he was collecting junk that had been thrown into Henson Creek. He was also emptying one of Morningside’s doggie cleanup stations and installing a new bag.
Mike wears many hats, handling street and road matters, snow removal and much more. If a dead squirrel is in the road, a Morningsider can call Public Works and Mike will collect the squirrel and give it a proper burial.
He is also liaison with the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and M-NCPPC and attends relevant meetings.
As the Morningside newsletter says, “Way to go Mike!” And congratulations on the award.
Town of Morningside
The Town has an election coming up May 2, to fill three seats, Mayor and two Council Members. Candidates must turn in a petition—signed by ten registered voters—by March 7. For information call 301-736-2300.
Suitland Road Baptist Church holds wellness event
The Annual Health and Wellness event of Suitland Road Baptist Church will be held Jan. 29 via zoom. Topics will be covid 19 updates, and health and wellness from a Biblical standpoint.
Join virtually via zoom on https://us02web.zoom.us/j/861896 57122. Guest speakers will be Minister Dr. Gayle Jones, ND, RN and Dr. Yolandra Hancock. With questions, call 301-219-2296.
The race is on, for Governor of Maryland
Laura Newman, former Republican Anne Arundel County executive, has announced plans to run for Governor as a Democrat.
She joins nine other Democrats in the running: Rushern L. Baker III (former Prince George’s County exec), John B. King, Jr., Tom Perez, Wes Moore, Peter Franchot, Ashwani Jain, Douglas F. Gansler, Jan Baron and Jerome Segal. Also Republicans: Kelly M. Schulz, Robin Ficker and Del. Daniel L. Cox. Stay tuned.
Remembering June Hall
June Hall once lived at the end of Clayton Lane Drive in Skyline. I knew her well and loved her. But I didn’t expect to receive this message from Legacy: “On the anniversary of June's passing, share another memory or condolence and help others hold June a little closer in their hearts.” “Being remembered matters.”
June died eight years ago, on Jan. 3, 2014, at Southlake Nursing Home in Jacksonville, Fla., survived by daughters Barbara Drayson and Amanda Hall, and grandchildren. Husband Edwin Hall predeceased her. As a dear friend, I do remember June’s “love for Jesus Christ” and her “passion for volunteering with the Laubach Literacy Council.”
But is this Legacy message something new?
Changing landscape
The Washington Football Team is set to announce a new name on the Today Show on February 2. What’s your guess?
Hundreds of residents flocked to the National Mall for the annual snowball battle held during the first snow of 2022.
Purple Line construction is expected to resume in a few months. Construction on the line started in mid-2017, then stopped in October 2020. That Line, when completed—and who knows when that will be? — will extend from New Carrollton Metro to Bethesda Metro. It’ll be the first direct suburb-to-suburb rail line in the Washington region.
New luxury townhomes are under construction in Parkside at Westphalia, near Andrews. Prices start at $454,990.
A home at 6713 Poplar Road in Morningside has recently sold for $375,000.
Morningside Memories: January 1995
January was obviously the time to install new officers.
The Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW installed new officers at the Morningside Fire House: Jeanne West, president; Jean Glaubitz, vice-president; Marie Hicks, recording secretary; Becky Howard, treasurer; Claire Richardson, corresponding secretary; Audrey Holmes, membership chairman. Gwen Morgan was welcomed as a new member.
The Morningside Boys Club installed new officers at the monthly meeting, Jan. 12: Robert Levesque, president; William Long, vice president; Joseph Curcio, secretary; and Jim Heflin, treasurer.
Brownie Troop 565 elected officers at their first January meeting: Bonnie Williams, president; Ann Tickell, treasurer; and Melissa Gregory, secretary.
Morningside Elementary School announced patrol officers: Frances Stewart, captain; Dennis West, 1st lieutenant; Wayne Carroll, 2nd lieutenant; Patricia Tuttle, sergeant; and Edward Patterson, corporal.
Mary’s Covid report: 87 (!) more Marylanders have died
Through 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, there have been 861,349 cases of the virus, including 11,033 the last day. As for deaths, 87 have died making a total of 12,415 Marylanders who have died.
Hospitals are at critical levels and have drained staff and resources across the Washington region. More than 1 in 4 Maryland hospitals are working under crisis standards of care.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Jason Shearer, Jan 22; Mark Foland, Jan. 23; Claire Kennedy, Jan. 24; Kenneth Brown and Michelle Willis, Jan. 25: Father Thomas LaHood and San' Tori Dixon, Jan. 28; Sister Zion, Jan. 29; and David Call, Jan. 30.