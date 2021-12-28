The last two zebras have come home for Christmas!
Two zebras, AWOL since the end of August (variously reported Aug. 26 and Aug. 31), have returned to the herd.
After communicating with the zebra’s owner, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) notified the Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility & Adoption Center (ASFAC) that the absentees had returned. Apparently, neither USDA nor ASFAC was involved in the recapture. I guess the zebras just missed their family. And the hay.
The zebras had escaped from a large farm on Duley Station Road, owned by Jerry Holly. The County is continuing its investigation and will take appropriate legal action regarding alleged violations of the Prince George’s County Animal Control Ordinance.
When my daughter Therese was here in the fall, she and I drove to Croom hoping to catch sight of the three zebras. (One later died after falling into an illegal trap.) We cruised around, checked out driveways and fields and woods, but no luck. Anyway, I’ll let Therese (now back in Texas) know the outcome. But how we would have loved to catch a sight of the escapees!
Seven in the running to be my County Council rep
As of the 9 p.m. deadline Tuesday, Dec. 7, the County’s Board of Elections listed seven hopefuls seeking the District 8 seat recently vacated by Monique Anderson-Walker. She resigned to become running mate of gubernatorial candidate and State Comptroller Peter Franchot. The seven now running for District 8 are Edward Burroughs III, Sidney Gibson, Ebony Sunala Johnson, Tony Knotts, Jerry Mathis, Marjorie Smith and Vernon Wade. District 8 is my district. I’m checking out these candidates so I can vote in the primary election on Jan. 4, 2022.
If you received your mail-in ballot (District 8 only), be sure to get it in the mail so it’s received before the Jan. 4 election.
Neighbors and other good people
Apostle Dr. Deborah L. Durham, pastor of Let’s R.O.C.K. Outreach Ministries, Inc. on Suitland Road, died Dec. 4. Her service was Dec. 15 at Camp Springs Community Church. I’ll have her obituary in a future column.
Carol DeGraba, former Morningside Councilwoman and daughter of longtime Morningsider Martha Kline, sent news that her son Thomas is working for General Dynamics and pursuing a master’s at the Institute of World Politics, in Washington. Son Nicholas graduated from the U. of Maryland with a degree in electrical engineering and is working at Electrify America.
George Murphy, 83, of Fort Washington, who retired in 1997 as director of central operations for NOAA, died Aug. 3. He was a Prince George’s election judge and member of the County’s citizen review board for foster children. He was a Mason and taught Bible class at Mount Ennon Baptist Church in Clinton.
Shamar Branham, great-nephew of my next-door neighbor Stacie Branham-Smith, has been awarded a basketball scholarship by the University of Maryland. He is a Cardozo High graduate.
Changing landscape
The iconic blue gingham dress worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz has been discovered in a green shoebox at Catholic University’s drama department. It had been given to the late Father Gilbert Hartke, founder of the drama department, by actress Mercedes McCambridge. The department is delighted to have found the dress but believe it’s too valuable to put on display.
NY Chicken & Grill is open for business at 9021 Woodyard Road in Clinton. For hours, call (301) 877-4000.
The City of College Park has opened its new $47 million City Hall.
A home at 6713 Poplar Road, in Morningside, recently sold for $375,000.
Morningside Memories: Christmas
It’s not the same. It’s nothing like the same. You old-time Morningsiders know what I mean.
I used to walk over to what is now Glaubitz Circle to see Santa. There was some kind of program or sendoff (I don’t recall) but it helped to announce Morningside Christmas.
The Morningside Sportsmen, with Santa at the helm and siren blaring, cruised the community, kids following, running door-to-door collecting canned goods for the poor. Everybody gave.
There were hayrides through the Town.
Several groups went a-caroling around the neighborhood.
And most houses were decorated—some, amazingly—and all were candidates for “Best Christmas Décor.” Prizes were given and the winners announced in the Morningside newsletter. And in this column.
It will never be the same.
Charles I. Jones, loved Red Lobster, Jerry’s Seafood
Charles Israel Jones Jr., 79, Metro retiree and longtime Skyline resident, died at home on Nov. 12. A lot of neighbors called to tell me that Charles—affectionally known as “Pops”—had died. It seems everyone knew him.
He was born in Kinsale, Va., son of Charles Sr. and Evelyn Jones. He graduated from Armstead T. Johnson HS and in 1962 joined the U.S. Army.
In time, after an honorable discharge, he moved to Washington and met his future wife, Bobbie N. Brown. After a long courtship, they married and from their union were born two children, Kendall Elden and Belva Anita.
Pops enjoyed working in his yard, carpentry and “talking smack.” He loved to dine at his favorite restaurant, Red Lobster, but later upgraded to Jerry’s Seafood Restaurant. He loved watching the Redskins (now Washington Football Team).
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bobbie, son Stephon T. Ashton and five brothers. Survivors include his children, Kendall and Belva, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a goddaughter and special friends. Services were at Clinton Baptist Church, Senior Pastor Colin Pugh II.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Kendall Lanehart and former Morningside Councilman Ken Miller, Dec. 24; Jean Nichols, Jason Tomlinson, Samantha Bowie and Christine Mucker, Dec. 25 (Christmas!); Jeffrey Norton and Michael Nichols, Dec. 26; Virginia Simms, Carolyn Jeffcoat and Kirra Starr Mears, Dec. 27; Christopher Garris, Anne Lucas, Patsy Anderson and my granddaughter Samantha McHale, Dec. 28; Brayden Proctor, Dec. 29; Amy Anthony Wade and Robert Tretler, Dec. 30; Pat Spry and Janet Ferguson Hemming, Dec. 31.
Happy 67th (!) anniversary to Gerald and Arvilla Atkinson, Dec. 27; Nola and Bruce Thomas, their 44th on Dec. 27; my grandson David and Nina McHale, their 21st on Dec. 30; and another grandson, Isaac and Eva Gallegos, on their 1st anniversary, Dec. 31.
A very Happy New Year 2022!