Women’s Business League Launching New Chapter on January 17.
Get ready Prince George’s County because something new is coming to your community! Women’s Business League (WBL) is expanding and launching a new chapter in your area. Launching on January 17 via a virtual event at 11:30 am, the chapter will be led by Chapter Leaders, India Hall and Jonvoana Evans. The goal of this group is to provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education to all the members.
WBL provides a positive, encouraging and inspiring community for women in business and entrepreneurship. This isn't your average networking group - and that's a good thing! WBL believes women can accelerate their results, one relationship at a time.
Their foundation is to build a strong, supportive network for women in business through connection, opportunity and community. WBL is a space where women of all backgrounds can come together to uplift and encourage each other.
“By joining WBL at the beginning of the pandemic, it not only saved my business but launched it on an amazing trajectory. I immediately felt the support from the community who showed up in the most incredible way. Once I joined, my sales quadrupled in just one month’s time, then doubled again. Six months later, I was making 10X what I would have made had I not joined.” Said , member of the Ipswich, MAJeannine O'Neil chapter and owner of Magnolia Blooms.
“Women’s Business League has given me community, education and support. These amazing women mention my name whenever they can to potential clients. My business has grown over 35% since joining WBL and it hasn’t even been a full year!” Said Stacey Welch-Andrade, Georgetown, MA member and Owner of Sprinkles by Stacey.
About Women’s Business League: WBL is a national networking community for female entrepreneurs and business women. Founded by Amy Poscik and Melissa Gilbo, WBL has over 40 chapters nationwide and more than 450 members. WBL is an inspiring community where members can dream big, reach for their goals and build meaningful relationships.