A dream is becoming a reality for the patients of southern Prince George’s County and the team at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. On Friday, July 8, the organization officially purchased the land that is envisioned to serve as the future home of its new hospital.
This is the first of several important steps in the hospital’s journey toward excellence and creating a regional health care hub and economic engine for southwestern Prince George’s County. The land is located across from the Giant grocery store on Livingston Road, about two miles from the current hospital.
“I am proud to be realizing a promise we made in 2019 to reimagine healthcare in southern Prince George’s County,” said Eunmee Shim, president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. “We are fulfilling a dream for those who suffer from diabetes, stroke, heart illnesses, joint pain and other maladies that plague our community, to have access to world class healthcare in their own backyard.”
Shim will be hosting a series of conversations with the community, titled, Coffee with the President, over the next few months to answer questions and share more exciting news about the hospital’s growth.
Coffee with the president
Dates: September 13, October 19, November 16
Time: TBD
Location: Riverview Board Room, Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center