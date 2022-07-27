A dream is becoming a reality for the patients of southern Prince George’s County and the team at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. On Friday, July 8, the organization officially purchased the land that is envisioned to serve as the future home of its new hospital.

This is the first of several important steps in the hospital’s journey toward excellence and creating a regional health care hub and economic engine for southwestern Prince George’s County. The land is located across from the Giant grocery store on Livingston Road, about two miles from the current hospital.