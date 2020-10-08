A 54-year-old Upper Marlboro man has been issued traffic citations nearly a year after he allegedly crashed his Hyundai through the wall of the Green Door Tavern in Park Hall.
David Paul Quintyne, Sr., was issued citations for DUI and DWI, as well as reckless driving, negligent driving, and consuming alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle, after the Oct. 11, 2019, crash where police said in charging documents his Hyundai Tucson was halfway into the bar.
Quintyne was “slumped over the wheel,” charging papers say, and an open bottle of vodka was found in the passenger foot area. Quintyne was flown to Prince George’s Hospital following the incident.
DAN BELSON