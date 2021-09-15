A Prince George’s County man is facing three misdemeanor charges related to an incident that allegedly happened Aug. 31 at a St. Mary’s County bar.
Maryland State Police Trooper Evan Ruggles reported in charging documents he investigated a report of a man who “appeared to be antagonizing the individuals” standing outside the Sheetz convenience store on Route 235 in California. The perpetrator was subsequently identified as Rick L. Hawkins, 57, of District Heights. According to Ruggles, Hawkins had alcohol on his breath and “was irrational, loud.”
It was learned that Hawkins allegedly created a scene and smashed a liquor bottle outside the nearby ABC Liquors and Lounge. The trooper learned through investigation that Hawkins had been removed from the lounge after allegedly assaulting a female patron. When interviewed by Ruggles the woman, according to the trooper, claimed Hawkins “used his hand to grab her buttocks. The victim was totally taken aback and immediately informed staff.” Ruggles stated in charging papers that several other patrons claimed to have witnessed the alleged groping.
Hawkins was charged with disorderly conduct, intoxicated public disturbance and fourth-degree sex offense.
He was released on his own recognizance. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 22 in district court.