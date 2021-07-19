APG Media of Chesapeake will be hosting a free Digital Workshop titled “Strategically Marketing Your Business Amid These Challenging Times” for Southern Maryland businesses on July 29, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Southern Maryland News office in California, located at 22685 Three Notch Rd, California, MD.
Tyler Edwards, the Digital Sales Director for APG Chesapeake and Mike Martoccia, the Vice President of Digital Marketing for Adams Publishing Group, will be the guest speakers for the workshop. Mike is a strategic digital marketing leader, offering successful guidance and ideas for businesses of all sizes. Over the course of 30 years, he’s assisted more than 30,000 businesses across the U.S.
Mike will speak on various topics including how to pivot for success post-COVID 19, targeted marketing, streaming video and how APG Chesapeake can assist you with a comprehensive marketing plan.
We have limited spaces available so if you’d like to attend please RSVP at somdnews.com/workshop or contact Tyler Edwards at tedwards@chespub.com.