As the holiday season gets underway, Bishop Harry Jackson’s Hope Christian Church in Beltsville and Kenneth Copeland Ministries kicked off a #KindnessMatters initiative to serve those in need throughout the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area.
The campaign began Nov. 6 with more than 150 individuals packaging 22,000 meal kits provided by Feeding Children Everywhere. The kits will be distributed in the local community by Capital Area Food Bank.
“Times are hard, 1 in 10 metropolitan residents lack reliable access to affordable food and worry about where their next meal will come from. This can especially be magnified during the holidays,” Jackson said. “Our goal with this campaign is to help our neighbors have one less thing to worry about while showing them the love of God.”
In addition to packaging meals, the organizations will be providing low-income families with financial assistance and gas for vehicles just in time for the busiest travel day of the year, Thanksgiving.
“Many people think in order to make a difference and to help people they have to donate a large amount of money or do a grand gesture but that is not true,” Jackson said. “Sometimes the simplest act of kindness, like packing these meals, being a listening ear, paying for a cup of coffee or opening a door, can make a world of difference. The most important thing we can do, especially in today’s world, is show some kindness.”
Additionally, Kenneth Copeland Ministries gave approximately 20 families identified by Hope Christian Church who are in financial need gift cards to ease the demands of the holiday season.
“Kindness is something we can and should all give freely,” said Bradi Van Noy Hays, director of marketing and dommunications strategies for Kenneth Copeland Ministries. It is something every one of our neighbors deserves regardless of their political beliefs, religion or ethnicity.”
