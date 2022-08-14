A Brandywine man is in custody after an alleged stabbing left a homeowner with serious injuries.
Roy D. Pena-Bautista, 40, was arrested on five felonies of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, home invasion and third-degree burglary.
Bautista also received three misdemeanors for second-degree assault and two counts of having a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Sheriff’s officers were called around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to the 15000 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville for reports of the assault.
A preliminary investigation revealed the homeowner heard a noise in a spare bedroom and went to investigate.
Pena-Bautista allegedly jumped out and cut the man multiple times on his face and body then fled the home to a nearby vehicle.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Pena-Bautista allegedly snuck into the home while the homeowner was away at work hours before the alleged assault.
The victim was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Pena-Bautista was arrested on the afternoon of Aug. 4 and is currently held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center pending a bail review. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 2.
Reward offered
The Charles sheriff’s office is also offering a reward for information into a reckless endangerment case that took place on Jackson Court in Waldorf on Aug. 2.
At around 9:30 a.m. that morning, officers responded to a call for the sound of gunshots in the area and reports of individuals fleeing the area.
Officers allegedly recovered shell casings in the area of Jackson Court and Brightwell Court. Officers also discovered that homes on Jackson Court and Knolewater Court were reportedly struck by rounds.
No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Gregory at 301-609-6507.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or use the P3Intel mobile app.
Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible.