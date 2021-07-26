During a traffic stop July 24 on Route 260 in the area of Kidwell Lane in Owings, Deputy James Sturdivant was given a name by the motorist that did not match the registration of the vehicle he was operating. With the aid of the control center, Sturdivant learned that the vehicle’s operator was Joseph Jomal McGainey, 31, of Brandywine.
A K9 search of McGainey’s vehicle revealed suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a Rock Island 45-caliber handgun.
Investigators learned that McGainey was wanted in Charles County for failure to appear in district court on June 16 for theft charges. It was also discovered that McGainey is prohibited from owning or carrying a firearm.
McGainey had a child passenger in the vehicle.
McGainey was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession of firearms, firearm possession with a felony conviction, making a false statement to a police officer, neglect of a minor and other drug and firearm charges. He was also cited for traffic violations including operating an unregistered vehicle, driving on a suspended license and failure to secure a child under 8 in a passenger seat.
McGainey is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 26 in district court.