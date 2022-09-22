Cardinal Wilton Gregory today released a decree with the Liturgical Norms for the implementation in The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington of Traditionis Custodes, an apostolic letter issued moto proprio (“on his own impulse”) by Pope Francis in July 2021. Traditionis Custodes, which means “Guardians of the Tradition,” contains a set of norms for the celebration of what is popularly known as the Traditional Latin Mass.

The decree from Cardinal Gregory states that, effective Sept. 21, three non-parochial churches are designated as locations where the Mass according to the 1962 Roman Missal may be celebrated on Sundays. They are: