In a press conference last Wednesday at CASA’s Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, advocacy groups launched a new health campaign 'Care for All Coalition.' Press conference participants included Councilmember Deni Taveras, partners, and impacted community members. Care for All is a joint campaign to expand primary care in Prince George’s County. The Care for All coalition is dedicated to creating a centrally administered universal primary care system to uninsured residents.
Prince George’s County is home to the highest number of uninsured individuals in the state of Maryland. The high cost of healthcare and ineligibility has left 13% of the population without health insurance. In a county that has a median family income of $60,000, it is a financial strain to seek primary care services as a visit is on average $160, with a lower cost of $109 at a federally qualified health center, both without the cost of medication or specialty care.
The staggering health disparity has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis, as Black and immigrant communities have experienced a greater vulnerability to infection and community transmission due to less access to primary and general care.
Prince George’s County Councilmember Deni Taveras, District 2, said, “District 2 is the most densely populated and one of the poorest districts in Prince George's County. It is no surprise we have the highest percentage of uninsured and underinsured residents. We were the hardest hit by COVID-19 in the region. Primary Care for All is an initiative we all need to champion to ensure residents like mine are healthy, and have affordable and consistent access to healthcare. No person should be turned away when wanting to see a doctor, and no person should go bankrupt for wanting to save their life. If Prince George’s County stands for diversity, acceptance, and the creation of intergenerational wealth, then we need to work together to find a health insurance coverage solution for all, especially for our most vulnerable and marginalized. We must act with urgency and expediency to care for our residents and ensure the long-term success of all our clinics, and even new hospitals such as our state-of-the-art Regional Medical Center.”
“I don’t have health insurance and I have been experiencing continuous health problems. It’s really hard,” said Digna Ramirez, CASA member, Langley Park resident, and uninsured Prince Georgian. “Two years ago I was in a car accident, which my body and wallet are still recovering from. I was able to get some compensation for my hospital bills, but only one-fifth of the costs were covered. I am still receiving charges from them today. After the car accident I developed diabetes and high cholesterol and needed to be put on insulin. The medicine is really expensive and I don’t know where I’ll be able to pay for another round. I do everything I can to maintain my health, like dieting and cutting out sugar, but the next time I see a doctor will probably be when I have to go to the emergency room again. This is why I believe primary health care is so important, so people in situations like me don’t have to suffer like this.”
“The Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative strongly supports making sure that all Marylanders, including undocumented residents have quality, affordable health care coverage,” said Vincent DeMarco, President, Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative. “This is to achieve health equity and to help reduce uncompensated hospital care which keeps all of our insurance premiums too high.”
Linda Thorton Thomas, Prince George’s County NAACP President, said, “Having the opportunity to have basic healthcare is crucial to ensure a healthy body, economy, environment, and a healthy nation. Because of this, the Prince George’s County NAACP believes that good health is so important in today’s society — so we can live better lives. Our population can live much more fulfilling lives when their health or fitness doesn’t limit them. Who amongst us would not want to live a better life?”
“As the largest healthcare union in the country, 1199SEIU members see first-hand the impact that primary care has on patients and more importantly, what a lack of primary care can do to negatively impact one's health,” said Christopher Stevenson, 1199 SEIU. “Our members have personally experienced what a proper medical procedure or something as simple as a prescription drug treatment can have on someone dealing with simple, mild, or severe medical conditions. This is why we believe that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. It should be afforded to everyone regardless of their economic background and we proudly stand in unity with CASA and other partners for universal primary care.”