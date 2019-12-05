Court Appointed Special Advocates of Prince George’s County is looking for a few good men and women to make a difference in the lives of abused or neglected children.
CASA Prince George’s serves more than 200 children in care in Prince George’s County. However, there are still about 300 children who need a CASA volunteer due to a lack of volunteer advocates. By becoming a CASA volunteer, you can help positively impact the lives of youth in foster care by serving as a mentor and an advocate.
CASA will hold its Winter Volunteer Information Session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6811 Kenilworth Ave. Suite 402, in Riverdale. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and willing to undergo a background screening. Winter 2020 training takes place on Mondays and Thursdays from Jan. 27 to Feb. 24.
To RSVP for the Volunteer Information Session, email recruitment@pgcasa.org.