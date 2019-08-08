The Greater Accokeek Civic Association will hold a special meeting about the Royal Farms #220 Project, a convenience store/gas station, at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Accokeek VFD, at 16111 Livingston Road in Accokeek.
A panel consisting of Royal Farms representatives, State Highway Administration, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Prince George's County Department of Public Works and Transportation and Prince George's Police Department will provide information to the community.