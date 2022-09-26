Court approves early counting of mail-in ballots

The court ruling Friday that will allow election officials to count mail-in ballots earlier is expected to speed up the counting of votes, which should mean an earlier certification of the 2022 election.

 Capital News Service photo by Karen Denny

The Montgomery County Circuit Court decided on Sept. 23 to approve the Maryland State Board of Elections’ emergency petition to allow the early processing and counting of mail-in ballots.

With the court’s approval, local boards of election can now begin canvassing and counting votes on Oct. 1. Votes will not be reported early, only opened and counted.