The Maryland Department of Health, local jurisdictions, and their partners operate several COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state. The operating status of select testing sites for this week is listed below. Testing sites not listed here may follow different schedules.
No appointment or doctor’s order is required at Six Flags America in Bowie, which is open Friday, Aug. 21, from 7 to 10 a.m.
In addition, Prince George’s County Health Department sites, which also do not require an appointment, include Adventist Medical Group on Indian Head Highway, D. Leonard Dyer Regional Health Center on Piscataway Road, Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center on Contee Road, Rollingcrest-Chillum Recreation Center on Sargent Road and Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center on Sheriff Road.
The Cheverly Health Center testing site is temporarily closed; it will reopen Monday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. For updates on the Prince George’s health department testing sites, hours of operation, and a testing-site locator, visit Health.MyPGC.us/CovidTesting.
In addition, an appointment, though not a doctor's order, is required, at the Waldorf VEIP in Charles County. Visit covidtest.maryland.gov to schedule.