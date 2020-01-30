Doctors Community Health System is raising the minimum wage for its employees to $15 per hour effective February, according to a news release from the hospital system. This increase will impact about 176 employees who currently make less than $15 per hour.
“Our employees are the heart and soul of the organization. Their dedication to providing compassionate and quality services is what encourages people to rely on us for care and support. We view the new minimum wage as an investment in our team members who truly make a difference in people’s lives and strengthen the health of our community,” Paul Grenaldo, president at Doctors Community Health System said in the release.
This policy change is one of the benefits of the system’s partnership with Anne Arundel Medical Center and the formation of Luminis Health. Another benefit is DCHS’ plan to submit a certificate-of-need application in the coming months to establish obstetric services as part of a comprehensive women’s health program at Doctors Community Hospital.
This investment will provide women and families more access to quality care in Prince George’s County.
“Serving others with respect and dignity is one of the principles that guide us. We are committed to continuing that tradition while making the lives of people — both employees and community members — better,” Grenaldo stated.