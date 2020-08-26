Janice Duckett has been elected as a new Commissioner in the Town of Upper Marlboro. Town Clerk M. David Williams announced the final results of the special election shortly before 9 p.m. tonight.thumbnail_Janice Duckett
Duckett recorded 70 votes, outdistancing challenger Bryan Bontrager, who had 16 votes. Today’s special election was necessitated by the sudden and unexpected passing of former Mayor and Commissioner Wanda Leonard on June 30.
In her campaign, Duckett said that during her term as Commissioner she will focus on three primary areas: economic development, public safety, and revitalization of the downtown core, including streets and recreation.
Duckett will be officially sworn in on Sept. 14. Mayor Linda Pennoyer, newly elected Commissioner Sarah Franklin, and Duckett will all serve on the board through January 2022, at which time they are all eligible to seek re-election.