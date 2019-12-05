Maryland Legal Aid, Clothes4Souls and Macy’s, as well as volunteers from St. Peter Claver Catholic Church,Children in Need, Inc., Boys and Girls Club, The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center and Tree of Life Ministries will distribute brand new Macy’s coats to children and adults in need from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Tree of Life Ministries, at 9109 Piscataway Road in Clinton.
During the distribution, volunteer attorneys will also provide free, brief legal services to financially eligible adults.
Each year, through its “Buy 1 & We’ll Give 1” campaign, Macy’s donated 50,000 coats to an international charitable organization, Clothes4Souls, which has been distributing these coats across the country since last fall. Clothes4Souls reached out to Maryland Legal Aid to coordinate the distribution of 2,300 of these coats. This event marks the fourth year that Clothes4Souls has worked with Maryland Legal Aid and other community partners in Maryland to help those in need.