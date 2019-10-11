The Harmony Hall Chapter DAR, in partnership with the Silesia Citizens Foundation, will be conducting a cleanup on the grounds of the National Park Service’s Harmony Hall Manor from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, as part of the DAR’s National Day of Service.
Families, individuals, civic groups, students seeking service hours and all others are invited to participate. Help is needed with the removal of a non-historic pasture fence.
Due to the hazardous nature of working around heavy equipment, it's asked that small children remain safely at home.
Volunteers are asked to bring heavy work gloves, a rake, weed-eater or clippers and a refillable water container. Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather; long pants and sturdy shoes or boots are recommended. Parking is very limited so carpooling is encouraged.
In the event of inclement weather, monitor the chapter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HarmonyHallDAR that day for news of cancellation and rescheduling. For more information, call 301-246-0076.