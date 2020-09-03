When the inductees were announced for the 2020 Maryland-bred Hall of Fame class for thoroughbreds last week by the Maryland Horse Breeders Association, a pair of talented fillies ascended to the head of the class and both had won their only career outing at Bowie Race Course.
Heavenly Cause, a daughter of Grey Dawn II trained by the late, great Hall of Fame Woody Stephens for owner-breeder Ryehill Farms, won the 1980 edition of the Marlboro Nursery Stakes for two-year-olds at Bowie after it had been relocated from defunct Marlboro Race Course. What a Summer, trained by LeRoy Jolley, won an allowance race at Bowie in 1976, her fifth straight victory to begin her career.
“These two great mares deserve their place of honor among our Hall of Fame horses,” said Crickett Goodall, executive director of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association. “They were the product of dedicated Maryland breeders who were rewarded with great champions.”
In addition to both competing once at Bowie and prevailing in their lone local outing at the local thoroughbred oval that closed in 1985, both Heavenly Cause and What a Summer also garnered at least one Eclipse Award in their respective careers. Heavenly Cause was champion two-year-old filly in 1980, while What a Summer was champion sprinter during an era when the award was not divided between genders.
What a Summer, two-time winner of the prestigious Fall Highweight Handicap at Aqueduct for Jolley, also earned a trio of Maryland-bred honors and concluded her career with an 18-6-3 slate and nearly $480,000 banked from 31 lifetime tries. Heavenly Cause was champion two-year-old filly but later added the Fantasy Stakes, Kentucky Oaks and Acorn Stakes to her resume.
“Our latest class of Hall of Famers, both Eclipse champions, speaks to the depth and quality of the Maryland breeding program for many years,” said Frank Vespe, president of the Maryland Racing Media Association. “It’s remarkable how many deserving horses we’ve named to the Hall of Fame — and how many we still have to name.”
The Maryland-bred Hall of Fame inducted 12 horses in its inaugural year in 2013 and has since added two horses each year and now includes 26 members. The Maryland-bred Hall of Fame formed courtesy of a collaborative effort among the Maryland Horse Breeders Association and the Maryland Racing Media Association and now includes National Hall of Fame members Cigar, Safely Kept and Challedon.
Horses that trained or raced at Bowie such as Little Bold John, Kauai King, Social Outcast, Dave’s Friend, Jameela, Twixt and Vertex have already been inducted. Little Bold John spent his entire career in trainer John (Jerry) Robb’s barn at Bowie but ironically failed to win a race there in four tries, while Jameela won all seven of her lifetime starts over the oval.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1