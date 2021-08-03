A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Clinton on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased, identified by Prince George's County police as John Mullikin, 52, of Hughesville, was allegedly driving eastbound on Brandywine Road, when for reasons that are still under investigation, his moped went off the road and into an embankment.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Prince George's collision analysis and reconstruction unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0034526.