Robert Gadjys, Mohawk Indian and Army veteran, and Kathy Miller, retired Air Force noncommissioned officer and Native American history enthusiast, speak during a panel at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 3, 2022. The panel was an opportunity for the Joint Base Andrews community to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Native American artifacts and recreated pieces are displayed during a panel of Native American Heritage military veterans at the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 3, 2022. Kathy Miller, retired Air Force noncommissioned officer and Native American history enthusiast, brought more than a dozen artifacts to showcase Native American craftsmanship and artistry.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Robert Gadjys, Mohawk Indian and Army veteran, and Kathy Miller, retired Air Force noncommissioned officer and Native American history enthusiast, speak during a panel at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 3, 2022. The panel was an opportunity for the Joint Base Andrews community to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Native American artifacts and recreated pieces are displayed during a panel of Native American Heritage military veterans at the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 3, 2022. Kathy Miller, retired Air Force noncommissioned officer and Native American history enthusiast, brought more than a dozen artifacts to showcase Native American craftsmanship and artistry.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Joint Base Andrews hosted guest speakers in honor of Native American Heritage month at the 1st Helicopter Squadron auditorium at JBA, Md., Nov. 3, 2022. The event was intended to highlight the impact that Native Americans have had on the United States’ aviation and military heritage.
The event began with speaker Robert Gadjys, who served in the Army at Hanau, Germany, and also served as Bureau of Indian Affairs commissioner from 1969 to 1972 and then as the Department of the Interior’s deputy director of Indian Affairs from 1972 to 1974.
Gadjys shared the memories of his experiences as a Native American in the military. The event also included Kathy Miller, a retired Air Force senior noncommissioned officer and Native American history enthusiast, who showcased Native American artifacts and recreated pieces.