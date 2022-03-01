The University of Maryland Extension Signature Program, LEAD Maryland, recently welcomed its newest class of professionals, selected to develop leadership and skills to better serve and support the agricultural, natural resources, and rural sectors.
There are five Prince George’s County residents among the 25 fellows; University of Maryland Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator Jenna Jones, Farmer and Miller Farms Manager Adam Miller, Owner and Operator of Palmer Farms and Soil Conservation Technician for the Maryland Department of Agriculture Harrison Palmer, manager of P.A. Bowen Farmstead Brian Wort and Grants Management Specialist for the Endowment of the Humanities Logan Yearsley.
“When the Fellows gathered for their first seminar last week, and we learned more about each person, it really impressed upon me what a strong and capable group this is — capable to do anything they might put their minds to doing,” LEAD Maryland Foundation Executive Director Susan Harrison said in a news release. “Each person brings experiences, knowledge, resources, and a passion for their work and communities to the class. Their collective strength will allow them to serve and solve problems through leadership.”
The 25 Fellowship recipients — represent 11 counties and Baltimore City — who are participating in the two-year program that teaches problem solving, communication, leadership skills, and public issues education related to public policy, resources, and opportunities.
LEAD Fellows come from all over the state and from diverse backgrounds including rural and urban farmers, communications specialists, business owners, conservation technicians, organization managers, and more.
During the 2-year Fellowship term, the class will participate in a series of nine multi-day seminars and an international study experience, focused on affecting public policy, identifying resources, engaging and educating others, and becoming leaders within their communities, in rural Maryland, and within the agriculture industry.
Fir more about the LEAD Maryland Fellowship program, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, and to find a full list of the Class XII participants, go to www.leadmaryland.org.