Man arrested in District Heights killing

The Prince George’s Police Departmnt has charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting last week in District Heights according to a PGPD news release. Dartangan Page, 24, of no fixed address, is charged with fatally shooting Jawuan Ingram, 23, of Landover.
At approximately 5:10 p.m. on April 9, patrol officers were called to the 1700 block of Berry Lane for a shooting. Ingram was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The PGPD’s preliminary investigation indicated Page and Ingram knew each other and were together inside of a nearby home. While inside together, Ingram was allegedly shot. Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, the release stated.
Page is charged with second degree murder, manslaughter and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Refer to case 20-0018475.
