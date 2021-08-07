A man is dead following a shooting that occurred last November in District Heights.
According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department, on November 21, 2020, around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, where they made contact with two victims of gunshot wounds. The release named 26-year-old Demonte Ward-Blake of District Heights as one the of victims, but does not name the other.
Ward-Blake was located with what appeared to be three gunshot wounds to the abdomen. The second victim, according to police, had gunshot wounds to his upper torso and jaw. Police rendered aid before transporting both to a local hospital.
On August 1, nearly nine months after the shooting, Ward-Blake has died. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has yet to determine the cause of death. Detectives in the homicide unit are still working to determine a motive and suspect(s) in this case.
In a separate incident in October 2019, Ward-Blake was placed under arrest after it was discovered he was driving on a suspended license. While being searched by Police Officer First Class Bryant Strong, a brief struggle ensued and the officer took him to the ground. Ward-Blake suffered an injury during that take down. As a result of Ward-Blake’s injury, POFC Strong was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call our detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 TIPS” mobile app (search “P3 TIPS” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)