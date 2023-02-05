Weed Warriors Workday

A volunteer trims bamboo at Glen Hills Local Park in Rockville on a Weed Warriors Workday last summer.

 Photo by Ed Wondoloski

Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks.

Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley (D-Montgomery) for help with a neighbor’s bamboo crossing the property boundary. Now Foley, a member of the Environment and Transportation Committee, has introduced a bill to regulate the invasive species.