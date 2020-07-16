Md. Municipal League presents award to Seat Pleasant

The Maryland Municipal League, representing 157 Maryland cities and towns and two special taxing districts, acknowledged Seat Pleasant as its medium-sized city winner of its revered Municipal Achievement Award during the historic 2020 virtual Summer Conference, according to an MML news release. Seat Pleasant was selected for the award for its innovative Command Control Center.
Seat Pleasant, recognized as the “world’s first authentic small smart city,” utilizes its CCC to aggregate data across various city departments. To improve synergy of communication across each department, the software was installed as a vehicle to promote the analysis of real-time city information.
Since 2017, the municipality inputs figures into the CCC to inform decisions on finances, equipment, and staffing required to address each department’s respective needs. All departments have around-the-clock access to the software, which allows city officials and leaders to view data on ward, street, and block levels. The CCC dashboards report on conditions of housing, roads, traffic accidents, crime incidents, and opportunities to reduce waste. This information advises workflow and increases overall engagement and efficiencies across departments within the city.
“I am continually impressed by the city of Seat Pleasant,” Scott Hancock, executive director of MML, said in the release. “The Command Control Center is an example of how Seat Pleasant uses technology to make numerous data-driven decisions to benefit all departments including economic development and public safety.”
Seat Pleasant previously won the Municipal Achievement Award in 2018 for the “My Seat Pleasant” app, which expanded communication between the municipality’s government and citizens by allowing 24-hour access to frequently asked questions and direct contact with city departments.
This award was highlighted by video during the “virtually amazing” 2020 MML annual summer conference.
For more information, visit MML’s online magazine at md-municipalleague.civicplus.com/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/487.